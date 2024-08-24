''Stree Is Surrounded By Men, But It Is Her Story", Says Director Amar Kaushik

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most beloved actresses, has created a sensation with 'Stree 2'. She became the first female lead to deliver a massive opening, making 'Stree 2' the first female-led film to achieve impressive box office numbers.

Stree 2, is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

While everyone is talking about Shraddha's brilliant performance in Stree 2, the director, Amar Kaushik, spoke about how Stree is a story of a woman surrounded by a male-dominated society.

In the latest interview with Midday, Amar Kaushik said, "Stree 2 doesn't want to protest, it wants to feed your critical thinking. Stree is surrounded by men, but it is her story."

With Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has truly created a success phenomenon like never seen before. She not only ruled the hearts of the audience but also broke several box office records.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Maddock Films shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the total box office collection of the film so far. The post captioned, “Stree fever on the rise! ₹456 crore worldwide GBO (gross). India GBO ₹386 crore, overseas GBO ₹70 crore. Total net collection in India: ₹327 crore. Day 1-8: ₹308 crore, day 9 (Friday): ₹19.3 crore.”

'Stree 2', a sequel to Stree, was released on Independence Day.