Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan teases pics with Nora Fatehi, shares his 'garam romance' story

The film is produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza.

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan teases pics with Nora Fatehi, shares his &#039;garam romance&#039; story
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Varun Dhawan will next be seen in ace choregrapher turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'. It is touted as the first coming-of-age 3D dance film in Bollywood. Varun will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in the movie.

'Street Dancer 3D' will also see Moroccan beauty and 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi showing off her acting chops along with some crazy dance moves. Recently, Varun took to Instagram and shared pictures with Nora, teasing about the 'garam romance' in the movie.

He wrote: “SAHEJ wanted to dance

Nora wanted a chance

Together they felt some trance

Aise shuru hua garam romance

#garmi #streetdancer #3iscoming”

Several of Shraddha, Nora and Varun's behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos have made it to social media where they can be seen chilling and dancing together.

The film is produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. 'Street Dancer 3D' is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020.

 

