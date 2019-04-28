'Student of the year 2' actress Ananya Panday gives a trendy twist to the classic 90s polka dot outfit!

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday, who will be making her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' is an avid social media user. The leggy lass took to Instagram and shared some pictures in a polka dot outfit, bringing a trendy twist to the classic 90s look.

Check out the pics here:

Coming to Ananya's debut film, 'Student of the Year 2' is helmed by Punit Malhotra. It is sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year' which was a big hit and marked the debut of three newcomers then—Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Student of the Year 2 also marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and has Tiger Shroff playing the male lead.

Slated to release in the month of May this year, the film is keenly awaited upon by fans who can't wait to watch the two actresses make their Bollywood debut.

With a couple of days left for the release, makers have started releasing songs from the film. The most recent one to be unveiled was the peppy dance number 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.