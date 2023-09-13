Stunning Saree Looks: Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh Turn Heads In Bold Ethnic Ensembles - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood is filled with beauty, movies and parties; last night many celebs were snapped in the city heading towards functions and promotional events. A few red carpet looks grabbed all the eyeballs and you'll be shocked but these were not thigh-high slit dresses or little black dresses. Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh stunned in bold sarees last night and fans are in love.

Malaika was spotted at an event last night in a stunning bold white saree. The actress went for a gorgeous saree and paired it with a cut-sleeve backless blouse. She accessorised her look with a green heavy neckpiece and a sizzling white and golden belt. The actress completed her look with a high bun and bold makeup.

Esha Gupta on the other hand, turned heads in a bold silver saree. She wore a heavy silver saree and paired it with a silver choker and cocktail ring. The 'Raaz' actress totally slayed in the ethnic avatar and fans are in awe. Many dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Last night, Rakul was snapped by the paps in a shimmery saree and her look took over the internet. She stunned in a silver saree and paired it with heavy silver earrings. She made her wavy locks into a bun and went for minimal makeup to complete the look. The actress' subtle yet glam look won hearts and fans dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

'Sacred Games' actress Surveen Chawla too was snapped in a stunning saree last night. She slayed in a zebra-striped saree at the event showcasing her bold and beautiful fashion.

Bollywood paparazzi keeps us all hooked on the recent happenings in the tinsel town. They often spot the actors and actresses at the shoots, parties, and even at airports. Last night was full of events and glam. Starting from the 'Dream Girl 2' success party to the Lokmat awards, celebs turned heads with their unmissable looks.