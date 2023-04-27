Style Icon Ranveer Singh Snapped In An Uber-Cool Avatar In NYC, Check Out Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in New York today, ahead of the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. The paparazzi caught him looking uber-cool, dressed in a Gucci x Adidas outfit that looked nothing short of stunning.

The actor can be seen setting fashion goals for his fans, pulling off an oversized trench, knitted sweater, straight-fit jeans, and a pearl necklace like a true fashion icon. It's safe to say that no one else could have rocked this outfit quite like he did.

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has been hailed as the fashion icon of India, with his unique sense of style and ability to stand out from the crowd. He is one of the few Bollywood superstars who has successfully made an impact globally with his frequent presence at international events.

We can't wait to see what fashion goals Ranveer will set at the grand Tiffany & Co. event. It's surely going to be a spectacle worth watching out for.