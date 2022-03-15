हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pam Chhatwal

In her latest photoshoot, stylist Pam Chhatwal has called for peace amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Take a look at the pictures.

Stylist Pam Chhatwal calls for peace amid Russia-Ukraine war with her new creation, see pics
File photo

New Delhi: Fashion designer and stylist Pam Chhatwal established her brand during the tough and challenging times of COVID-19 in 2020. She stepped into the industry with a zeal to support modern women and to promote #MadeInIndia. 

Talking about her brand's growth, she said, "I had started with 2 members and in just two years, I have expanded my business into a team of 15 members."

She further said, "Along with the expansion of brand Pam Chhatwal, I have also done ramp walks for social causes and am always ready to support and stand for the women of today."

In her latest photoshoot, she has called for peace amid the Russia-Ukraine war. With a model dressed in a white dress, Pam wants to spread the message of harmony all over the world.

war

In the past, she was honoured by Indian Council for Human Relations and has done a ramp walk to spread cancer awareness. In 2020, she worked as a styling partner and judge for Mrs & Mr India by Beauty and Best magazine. 

