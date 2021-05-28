Success and fame shouldn't overwhelm us: Sunny Hinduja

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Hinduja, seen as Sandeep bhaiya in the show "Aspirants", feels along with achieving dreams and goals, one should know how to handle success.

"We should never let success and fame overwhelm us so much that we lose touch with our root. When I say rooted, I mean staying connected with people you have grown up with, who stood by you when you were starting from zero because only they do not judge you by your success or failure," Sunny told IANS.

"I know and see people around who became much-talked-about after the release of a show or two, but they are not the same persons anymore. We should dream big and work hard to achieve that, but we should also know how to handle success without being overwhelmed by it," he said.

The actor, who has appeared in shows like "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare", "Jamun", "Rasbhari" and "Bhaukaal" among others, will soon be seen in "The Family Man 2", scheduled to drop on June 4. He feels it is not just a great time for actors like him but every technician who gets the opportunity to work on OTT platforms.

"Not that the charm of cinema is any less, especially for actors like myself, but I can also see how the shows I've done so far have fared. I got a chance to work with brilliant, skilled and young technicians. On web, we are playing with quirky ideas -- whether it is set designing, camera angle or dialogue -- and there is a constant experiment happening because on web series you do not follow one formula. Rather, you try new things, in performance, storytelling -- everything. I am glad that talent is getting recognition because of OTT platforms," said the actor.