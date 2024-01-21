New Delhi: Manushi Chhillar, the name evokes elegance, intelligence, and a fierce passion for social impact. Hailing from a family of doctors in Haryana, India, Manushi's path to the dazzling world of beauty pageantry was anything but conventional. Yet, her journey, paved with academic brilliance, unwavering determination, and a deep desire to help others, culminated in a historic Miss World 2017 win, making her the sixth Indian woman to wear the coveted crown.

Academic Prodigy With A Pageant Dream

Born in 1997, Manushi's life revolved around books and stethoscopes. A brilliant student, she topped the All-India CBSE exam in English and aced the prestigious NEET medical entrance exam in her first attempt. Enrolled in MBBS at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Manushi harbored a secret dream – to participate in pageantry and advocate for social causes.

Stepping Into The Spotlight

In 2016, destiny came knocking. Manushi participated in the "Campus Princess" competition, organized by the Miss India Organization. Her intelligence, grace, and passion for menstrual hygiene awareness, showcased through her "Project Shakti," impressed the judges. She went on to win the coveted Miss India World title in 2017, setting the stage for her global debut.

Conquering Miss World With Beauty And A Purpose

The Miss World stage in Sanya, China, witnessed Manushi's meteoric rise. She captivated the audience with her eloquence, confidence, and dedication to her "Project Shakti," which aimed to educate girls and women about menstrual hygiene and break the stigma surrounding it. Her impactful campaign earned her the co-title of "Beauty with a Purpose," a first for any Miss World contestant.

Crowning Glory And Beyond

Manushi's flawless performance in the final round, where she spoke passionately about healthcare as a fundamental right, sealed her fate. On November 18, 2017, she was crowned Miss World, bringing immense pride to India, and etching her name in history.

A Role Model And A Force For Change

Since her win, Manushi has embraced her role as a global ambassador for women's empowerment and healthcare. She continues to advocate for "Project Shakti," reaching millions across the globe. Her foray into Bollywood, with her debut film "Samrat Prithviraj," further amplified her reach and influence.