trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703279
NewsLifestylePeople
BOLLYWOOD

Success Story: From Singing Bhajans For Rs 50 To Becoming Bollywood Sensation – The Remarkable Journey Of THIS Singer

Neha Kakkar's success story is a testament to her exceptional vocal talent, resilience, and hard work, propelling her from a humble background to becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated playback singers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Success Story: From Singing Bhajans For Rs 50 To Becoming Bollywood Sensation – The Remarkable Journey Of THIS Singer Neha Kakkar

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar, born on June 6, 1988, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India, started her journey in the music industry with a modest background. Raised in a musically inclined family, her passion for singing developed at a young age. Despite facing financial challenges, Neha's determination and love for music fuelled her ambition to pursue a career in the industry. Her father used to sell samosas outside schools and colleges. And singing bhajans got her 50 rupees a day.

Rise to Fame on Reality TV:

Neha's breakthrough came with her participation in the second season of the reality show "Indian Idol" in 2006. Although she didn't win the competition, her remarkable voice and charismatic performances gained her widespread recognition. This platform became the stepping stone for her future success, showcasing her talent to a national audience.

Struggles and Perseverance:

After "Indian Idol," Neha faced a series of challenges in the highly competitive music industry. Rejections and setbacks tested her resilience, but she remained undeterred. Her perseverance paid off when she received opportunities to lend her voice to various Bollywood songs, gradually making a name for herself as a playback singer.

Chart-Topping Bollywood Hits:

Neha Kakkar's career soared with a string of chart-topping hits in Bollywood. Songs like "Second Hand Jawani" (Cocktail), "London Thumakda" (Queen), and "Manali Trance" (The Shaukeens) showcased her versatile singing style. Her ability to infuse energy and emotion into her renditions made her a sought-after voice for film soundtracks.

Social Media Sensation:

Neha Kakkar's strategic use of social media played a crucial role in expanding her fan base. Regularly sharing snippets of her life, behind-the-scenes moments, and impromptu song covers on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, she connected with fans on a personal level. Her digital presence contributed significantly to her popularity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Philanthropy and Giving Back:

Beyond her musical accomplishments, Neha Kakkar is actively involved in philanthropy. She has supported various charitable causes, including education and healthcare initiatives. Her commitment to making a positive impact on society reflects her values and the journey she undertook to achieve success.

Legacy and Future Endeavors:

Neha Kakkar's success story is a testament to her talent, resilience, and connection with her audience. From a small-town girl with big dreams to a celebrated playback singer and social media sensation, she has carved a niche for herself in the dynamic world of Indian entertainment. As she continues to evolve as an artist, Neha's story serves as an inspiration for aspiring talents navigating the challenging path to success in the music industry.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?