Success Story: Meet Ranjan Raj, IIT Bombay Dropout Turned Actor Who Played This Iconic Role In Kota Factory

New Delhi: Ranjan Raj is a well-known Indian actor whose performance as Balamukund Meena in Kota Factory has been appreciated by everyone. Ranjan had played supporting roles in a number of films and web series. Born and brought up in a small Bihar district, Ranjan became an example for the students preparing for the IIT entrance exams but have different dreams as well.

He was an academic student in school. To support his family financially, he had aspirations of becoming an engineer. To fulfill his dreams on the advice of two of his mentors, Ranjan enrolled in a Patna coaching facility after school to prepare for the JEE.

He passed the JEE after two years of effort and suffering, and as a result, was accepted into IIT Bombay. However, he left the school to pursue his acting ambitions.

When he first arrived at IIT, he observed that the students were interested in activities other than their studies. He was encouraged by his surroundings and decided to participate in a few plays.

He started loving acting more than studies, he started to enjoy dancing as well as acting. He, therefore, made the decision to take his newly discovered passion seriously in his second year of engineering. The actor, who is 27 years old, dropped out of college to pursue his love.

He actively participated in events at other colleges after joining the theatre society. Ranjan was obstinate about prevailing and realising his aspiration of being an actor.

And finally, he left IIT in his sixth year to pursue acting and joined the entertainment industry. He worked in films like Chichore, Rustom, Kota Factory, etc. Ranjan Raj has also worked in short films and videos such as Interval 3D, Raju, Lots of Love, The Monetisation, Padh Le Basanti, and How to Pass an Exam?

Ranjan Raj has come a long way, from commencing as a junior artist in TVF Pitchers to being duped for a model photoshoot to presently playing roles in one of the most loved online series, like TVF Kota Factory. His acting career has only just begun, he is yet to see more success.