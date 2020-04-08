Such is life, you win some and lose some, says cancer survivor Nafisa Ali after being diagnosed with leucoderma

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, also a cancer survivor, in an Instagram post on Monday revealed that she has been diagonsed with leucoderma, a skin disorder. She wrote a lengthy note about when she started noticing the patches and what exactly is the disease. Nafisa Ali, who is currently in Goa, also shared a photo of herself along with the post.

“Ever since my chemotherapy, I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it’s on my face too. Such is life ... you win some and lose some. I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma,” she said in the beginning.

Explaining about the disease, the 63-year-old actress said, “Leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color. Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localization or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body.”

Read her full post here:

Nafisa Ali recently featured in headlines for her struggles in Goa amid the coronavirus lockdown. In an interview, she revealed that she is struggling every day to get grocery and even ran out of medicines.

Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in 2018. She bravely fought the deadly disease and is now cancer-free.