Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Horrifying Casting Couch Incident, Reveals 'I Was Almost On The Verge Of Tears...'

New Delhi: Actress turned author Suchitra Krishnamoorthi who is remembered for starring in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about facing a horrifying casting couch experience back in those days when she was starting out. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she recalled the incident and shared her ordeal.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Casting Couch Ordeal

"We were meeting in a hotel and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said I am very close to my father. He ( a filmmaker-producer) said, 'Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning,'" Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said.



"I was almost on the verge of tears. I picked up all my stuff and I said I'm just coming and I ran. It takes you a while to process. Then I was like it's 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him till tomorrow morning? Then it started striking me what he is probably intending," she added.

She further said, "I think now the film industry is much more organised and disciplined. Also now you if someone says thing like these, you can put a tweet on social media, expose them."

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has worked in many superhit films including, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, My Wife's Murder, Rann, Romeo Akbar Walter, and others. The famous actress was recently seen in the Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

She was earlier married to renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and the couple has a daughter Kaveri Kapur.