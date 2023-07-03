trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630215
NewsLifestylePeople
SUDAKSHINA SARMA

Sudakshina Sarma, Noted Assamese Singer And Sister Of Bhupen Hazarika, Dies Aged 88

Sudakshina Sarma, also known as Nirupama Hazarika, is known for singing numerous well-known songs, such as 'Kotha Aru Xur', 'Jetuka Bolere', and 'Xaratkalor Rati'. 

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:03 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Sudakshina Sarma, Noted Assamese Singer And Sister Of Bhupen Hazarika, Dies Aged 88

Guwahati: Noted Assamese singer Sudakshina Sarma, aged 89, passed away on Monday (July 3) after battling a number of diseases. According to the family, she passed away at 8.25 am. She was suffering from pressure sores, sepsis, and aspiration pneumonia. Sudakshina Sarma, also known as Nirupama Hazarika, was born in Guwahati in 1934. She was the younger sister of Bhupen Hazarika.

Her father-in-law had given her the name 'Sudakshina' after she married the poet and composer Dileep Sarma. She is known for singing numerous well-known songs, such as 'Kotha Aru Xur', 'Jetuka Bolere', and 'Xaratkalor Rati'. 

After collapsing in the bathroom and suffering serious injuries, Sudakshina Sarma successfully had a leg operation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last October. Doctors had said that after the procedure, her condition was stable. She had been hospitalised for observation.

cre Trending Stories

The singer will always be cherished and honoured for all that she accomplished. Sarma had a donation arrangement with Ellora Vigyan Mancha, a Guwahati-based NGO that promotes organ donation, for all of her organs.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad