Sudeep feels 'at home' on 'Dabangg 3' sets

Kannada actor Sudeep, who has started shooting for Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3", has thanked the superstar for making him feel at home.

Sudeep feels &#039;at home&#039; on &#039;Dabangg 3&#039; sets

Mumbai: Kannada actor Sudeep, who has started shooting for Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3", has thanked the superstar for making him feel at home.

"Heat was unbearable, yet couldn't dominate the energy on set. It was a thrilling day, fabulous unit, fantabulous people, a humongous gym set up on location is an added bonus. First day of 'Dabangg 3' wraps up with smiles. Thanks Salman Khan sir for making me feel at home," Sudeep tweeted.

He also posted a photograph with Salman, and fans loved it.

"Dabangg 3", being helmed by Prabhudheva, has been locked for release on December 20.

The film, being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo.

Tags:
SudeepSalman KhanDabangg 3Sonakshi Sinha
