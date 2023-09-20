NEW DELHI: Sudha Murty, the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation for director Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film, 'The Vaccine War, and described it as 'Heart Touching.' This film, touted as India's pioneer in bio-science cinema, captivated Murty, who attended its screening in Bengaluru during which she described it as a ''deeply moving'' film acknowledging the intricate balance between family and professional commitments, particularly for women.

She emphasized the essential role of understanding partners behind successful women, underscoring the challenges women face in managing their responsibilities.

Vivek Agnihotri, director of 'The Vaccine War,' shared a video clip of Murty's inspiring comments on the film, expressing gratitude for her encouraging words. Murty acknowledged the struggle of women scientists who dedicated themselves to their work while managing their household responsibilities.

Thank you @SmtSudhaMurty ji for your inspiring words at the screening of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory. pic.twitter.com/xw5Jpa8iLL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 18, 2023

She envisioned a future where the children of these scientists would take pride in their mothers' remarkable contributions. Murty highlighted the movie's role in enlightening the public about the arduous process of creating a vaccine, such as Covaxin, and the selflessness displayed by scientists in this endeavour.

The film, 'The Vaccine War,' sheds light on the development of COVID-19 vaccines in India and portrays the dedicated efforts of scientists. Murty stressed the importance of recognizing and embracing the potential within each individual, emphasizing the need to believe in oneself. She reiterated that true beauty lies in courage, confidence, and the unleashed potential of Indians. Towards the end, she encouraged all Indians to have pride in their ethics, hard work, and Indian identity.

Sudha Murty's endorsement of the film came after actor-writer R Madhavan expressed his support for 'The Vaccine War,' praising the sacrifices and accomplishments of the Indian scientific community in the creation of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

The film, featuring acclaimed actors like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and others in key roles, is set to hit theatres on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Indian Sign Language.