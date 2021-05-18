Sudhaa Chandran pens emotional note remembering father and veteran actor KD Chandran, says 'a part of me has gone with you'

New Delhi: Actress and a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran mourned her father and veteran actor KD Chandran's death, who breathed his last on May 16, 2021. The senior actor died on Sunday due to advanced kidney problems leading to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 84.

Remembering her late father, Sudhaa Chandran took to her Instagram and wrote, “Goodbye Appa..till we meet again...so proud to be Ur daughter....I promise you that I wil follow Ur principles Nd experience Nd Ur values til the last breath of my life ...bt I must confess a part of me hs gone with you Appa ...Ravi Nd Sudha LV u to eternity.... prayers to god that I shld b born as Ur daughter again. Om shanti.”

KD Chandran was best known for films like ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘China Gate’, ‘Pukar’ and ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ to name a few.

Meanwhile, Sudhaa Chandran is a famous Bharatnatyam dancer, who lost her leg in a road accident back in 1981. She got a prosthetic leg, the Jaipur foot and was dancing on stage in just 2 years after her fatal accident. Sudhaa Chandran is hailed as the 'dancing queen' by many and even has a story on her life in students' curriculam.

The actress-dancer has been a part of the television industry for decades. She has been a part of several famous TV shows, including 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Naagin', and 'Deivam Thandha Veedu to name a few.

She also bagged a national award – Special Jury Award for the Telugu film ‘Mayuri.’ The film is based on her life and her struggles.