Sophie Turner Joe Jonas

Sugar, spice and everything nice: Pics from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Maldives honeymoon

On their respective Instagram timelines, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shared postcards from their honeymoon-special album and wrote that they found "happiness."

Sugar, spice and everything nice: Pics from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas&#039; Maldives honeymoon
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@joejonas

New Delhi: Star couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who married in June, are currently in the Maldives for their honeymoon and the pictures are every bit stunning. 

On their respective Instagram timelines, Sophie and Joe shared postcards from their honeymoon-special album and wrote that they found "happiness."

In one of the videos, Joe is seen sliding down into the water while Sophie, enjoys her time in a pink swimsuit while flaunting her pear-shaped diamond wedding ring. 

"Paradise, such a magical place," Sophie captioned her post. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I found happiness. #discoversoneva

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Paradise  such a magical place #discoversoneva

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Fan clubs have also chanced upon pictures from the couple's romantic getaway. They appear to have gone for underwater diving. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on

Joe and Sophie married for the second time in France on June 30. Their first wedding, an impromptu ceremony, was held in Las Vegas. Their second wedding ceremony in France was a lavish one attended by family and friends. For the big day, the 'Game Of Thrones' actress looked breathtaking in her dreamy white wedding dress by Louis Vuitton. She paired the look with a floaty veil while Joe looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

The couple had got engaged in October 2017.

Tags:
Sophie Turner Joe Jonassophie turner joe jonas honeymoonSophie TurnerJoe Jonas
