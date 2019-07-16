Sugar, spice and everything nice: Pics from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Maldives honeymoon

New Delhi: Star couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who married in June, are currently in the Maldives for their honeymoon and the pictures are every bit stunning.

On their respective Instagram timelines, Sophie and Joe shared postcards from their honeymoon-special album and wrote that they found "happiness."

In one of the videos, Joe is seen sliding down into the water while Sophie, enjoys her time in a pink swimsuit while flaunting her pear-shaped diamond wedding ring.

"Paradise, such a magical place," Sophie captioned her post. Take a look:

Fan clubs have also chanced upon pictures from the couple's romantic getaway. They appear to have gone for underwater diving.

Joe and Sophie married for the second time in France on June 30. Their first wedding, an impromptu ceremony, was held in Las Vegas. Their second wedding ceremony in France was a lavish one attended by family and friends. For the big day, the 'Game Of Thrones' actress looked breathtaking in her dreamy white wedding dress by Louis Vuitton. She paired the look with a floaty veil while Joe looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

The couple had got engaged in October 2017.