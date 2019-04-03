Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday can't stop laughing but what's the joke? See pics

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana was recently spotted outside actor Sanjay Kapoor's residence. And guess what? She was seen along with BFF Ananya Panday. The two pretty girls were busy talking to each other while getting inside the same car and couldn't really stop laughing.

So much so that Suhana and Ananya were clicked hiding their faces as they laughed too much. Hmm...Now, we really wanna know what the joke was. Looks like they went to meet another BFF Shanaya Kapoor. Check out their pictures from last night:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are the best of pals and have often been clicked hanging out together.

On the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her maiden venture 'Student Of The Year' which also marks the debut of another new female actress Tara Sutaria. Both the leading ladies have been paired opposite Tiger Shroff. The movie is helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The film is slated to hit the screens on May 10, 2019.