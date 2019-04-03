हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday can't stop laughing but what's the joke? See pics

The two pretty girls were busy talking to each other while getting inside the same car and couldn't really stop laughing. 

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday can&#039;t stop laughing but what&#039;s the joke? See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana was recently spotted outside actor Sanjay Kapoor's residence. And guess what? She was seen along with BFF Ananya Panday. The two pretty girls were busy talking to each other while getting inside the same car and couldn't really stop laughing. 

So much so that Suhana and Ananya were clicked hiding their faces as they laughed too much. Hmm...Now, we really wanna know what the joke was. Looks like they went to meet another BFF Shanaya Kapoor. Check out their pictures from last night: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are the best of pals and have often been clicked hanging out together. 

On the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her maiden venture 'Student Of The Year' which also marks the debut of another new female actress Tara Sutaria. Both the leading ladies have been paired opposite Tiger Shroff. The movie is helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

The film is slated to hit the screens on May 10, 2019. 

 

Tags:
Suhana KhanAnanya Pandaysuhana khan picssuhana khan photosShanaya Kapoor
Next
Story

Saqib Saleem pens emotional note for mother

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti files nomination papers from Anantnag