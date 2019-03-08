Suhana Khan creates online buzz with dancing skills

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan often gets into the limelight -- sometimes for her fashion sense and sometimes her magazine shoot. This time, she has caught everyone's attention by her dancing skills.

London: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan often gets into the limelight -- sometimes for her fashion sense and sometimes her magazine shoot. This time, she has caught everyone's attention by her dancing skills.

In a video -- which has surfaced on the Internet, Suhana, who is currently studying here, is seen having fun at a dance rehearsal with her friends. 

Suhana is matching steps with others on Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" in the video, which has gone viral on social media. 

She was an assistant on Shah Rukh Khan's last release "Zero", which featured him as a dwarf. He was seen with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film, which turned out to be a dud at the box office. 

