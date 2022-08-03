New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda were spotted stepping out of a popular restaurant on Tuesday evening. They were also joined by Agastya’s mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her friend Kajal Anand for dinner. Pictures and videos of their outing have gone viral on the internet. Agastya was seen holding mum Shweta Bachchan’s hand as he dropped Suhana into the car.

Suhana had donned a black cropped top with a pair of low-rise baggy denim pants for the night and styled it with simple hoop earrings. Her hair was tied in a bun with middle parting. Agastya Nanda looked handsome in a black T-shirt and grey pants. Big-B's daughter Shweta wore a light blue shirt paired up with blue denim pants. All three of them were wearing face masks, taking the necessary safety protocols for COVID-19.

The star kids are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ on Netflix. The film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina among others. OTT platform Netflix India had announced the cast of the film around two months back. King Khan had shared a heartfelt note on social media for daughter Suhana Khan upon the announcement of the film.

Suhana and Agastya are one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. ‘The Archies’ is an adaptation of the American popular comic series by the same name. The film is set in 1960s India and follows the journey of a musical band. A few weeks ago, they had wrapped up a shooting schedule in Ooty. It has been produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby Films and Graphic India.