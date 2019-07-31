close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is graceful, says her dance trainer

Praising the star kid, the trainer wrote: "Training Suhana. She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully."

Suhana Khan is graceful, says her dance trainer

Mumbai: After wooing audiences with her fashion statement, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is now being talked about for her dancing skills.

Suhana is currently taking dance lessons from Sanjana Muthreja, who is an international belly dancer.

Sanjana recently shared a photograph of herself with Suhana from her dance session on Instagram.

Praising the star kid, the trainer wrote: "Training Suhana. She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully."

Apart from Suhana, Sanjana also trains actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who has been learning with her for more than three years.

 

Tags:
Suhana Khansuhana khan picsSanjana MuthrejaShah Rukh Khan
Next
Story

Nikita Dutta of 'Kabir Singh' fame bags Netflix film

Must Watch

PT3M55S

5W1H: Cafe Coffee Day owner found dead, Body found