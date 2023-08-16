Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Along With The Archies Cast Serve Food At Mumbai Restaurant On Independence Day

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and the entire cast of 'The Archies' on Tuesday celebrated Independence Day by visiting a restaurant in Mumbai and volunteering as servers for the day at the eatery joint. Several pictures and videos from the event surfaced on the internet and have gone viral. Suhana and Khushi also shared glimpses from the celebrations that showed them serving food at a restaurant.

The cast wore traditional outfits for the occasion. Suhana donned an all-white suit that came with a strappy kurta while Khushi was seen wearing a nude-coloured schiffli kurta. Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Saigal, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina were also seen donning traditional attires. As per reports, the restaurant hosted a feast on Independence Day with the noble purpose of donating all proceeds from the event towards supporting underprivileged individuals.





Suhana Khan shared a glimpse of the event on Instagram and wished her followers a 'happy Independence Day'.

Khushi Kapoor shared a glimpse from the event where she was seen serving milkcake to the guests. She humorously noted how her outfit perfectly matched the colour of the delectable sweet. She also conveyed her Independence Day greetings to her fans.

Speaking of 'The Archies', it is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will mark the Bollywood debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The upcoming teen-musical comedy film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 24, 2023.

The film is based on the comic of the same name. Zoya recently took to her Instagram and described each character of the film. Agastya Nanda will play the role of Archie Andrews, Suhana will be seen as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor will play Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja will portray Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley and Vedang Raina will play Riggie Mantle.

A day ago, Shah Rukh Khan shared a glimpse from the Independence Day celebrations where he was seen hoisting national flag with his wife Gauri Khan and son Abram Khan at his residence Mannat.