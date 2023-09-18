trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664009
SUHANA KHAN

Suhana Khan Looks Ravishing As She Drops Glimpse From Her Secret Vacation: Watch

Suhana looks stunning as she poses in a gorgeous bodycon dress in the golden hour. She also shared a selfie video while enjoying her vacation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Suhana Khan Looks Ravishing As She Drops Glimpse From Her Secret Vacation: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Kapoor's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a new post on social media and it has taken over the internet. Suhana has flown to an undisclosed location, is enjoying a secret holiday and fans are obsessed. The actress dropped a few glimpses from her trip, fans are wondering who is she holidaying with.
 
Suhana looks stunning as she poses in a gorgeous bodycon dress in the golden hour. She also shared a selfie video while enjoying her vacation. In the caption, she just added a smiley face emoji. In the video, 'The Archies' actor can be seen sitting in a buggy car and going from one place to another.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Shanaya Kapoor also dropped red heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "ufffffff," "stunnnnning," commented another one. "Cutie," wrote a third one, "Pretty pretty" added another one. 

Suhana will soon be making her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is set for release on Netflix this year. It marks not only the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Speaking about the teen drama film, Zoya Akhtar had earlier said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous." 

