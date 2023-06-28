Suhana Khan Looks Stunning In Mini Dress As She Attends Mihir Ahuja's Birthday Bash, Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda Joins

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Kapoor's daughter Suhana Khan stepped out in Mumbai to celebrate 'The Archies' co-star Mihir Ahuja's birthday in a stunning little blue dress. Suhana was joined by her gal pal Khushi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda. Suhana looked stunning, and fans love her subtle yet chic look.

Suhana looked pretty as ever in a mini blue striped dress which she carried with a blue sling bag and black footwear. As she walked inside the restaurant, she was greeted by Mihir Ahuja, who was waiting at the entrance. Agastya too attended the bash in a classy royale-blue shirt and denim pants.

Fans flooded the comment section praising Suhana's casual look by dropping heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "Sweet and simple and amazing like her dad," another one commented, "This hairstyle and Western outfits suit her.. Looking pretty.." "She's looking so Gorgeous," added a third one.

Later, Khushi and her 'The Archies' co-star Vedang Raina arrived at the restaurant. While Khushi was seen donning a printed blue dress with knotted details on the front, Vedang wore a rust brown shirt.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja will be making their debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is set for release on Netflix this year. The film marks not only the acting debut of and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.