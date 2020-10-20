हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan poses for a gorgeous selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba, breaks the internet with her pout!

Suhana Khan often makes the spotlight follow her on social media with her ravishing pictures.

Suhana Khan poses for a gorgeous selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba, breaks the internet with her pout!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a social media sensation. Every time she posts something on Instagram, it goes crazy viral. As of now, her selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba is the talk of the town. In the photo, Suhana looks drop-dead gorgeous in a grey outfit while Alia wore a zebra print dress. Alia takes the selfie while Suhana poses with the perfect pout.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

Suhana often makes the spotlight follow her on social media with her ravishing pictures. Apart from the selfie, she also dropped a stunning sun-kissed photo of herself from Dubai, where she currently is. The post was dedicated to SRK's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the weekend.

The post comprised of a then-and-now photo of Suhana celebrating KKR's win. "The stress, since 2008," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

the stresss!! since '08@kkriders

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana studiess films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Months ago, she made her acting debut with a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.

Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child. She has an elder brother named Aryan and the younger one is AbRam. 

Tags:
Suhana Khansuhana khan picsSuhana Khan Alia Chhibasuhana khan instagram pics
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE: Our strength lies in our unity, says sister Shweta Singh Kirti

  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M12S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day