Suhana Khan’s Debut In ‘The Archies’ Leaves Karan Johar Ecstatic: What He Says

A lot of youngsters from well-known Bollywood families, such as Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, are set to make their acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's “The Archies.” The movie, an official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, is scheduled to release this year on Netflix. It has already generated a lot of excitement within the industry, with even Karan Johar expressing enthusiasm. Known for his close relationships with the Khan, Kapoor, and Bachchan families, the filmmaker shared the movie’s poster and praised the youngsters ahead of their big debut.

Karan Johar Praises 'The Archies' Gang

Mentioning that he had held Suhana and Agastya in his arms when they were kids, Karan Johar said the film will “rule pop culture.” He also shared the latest poster unveiled by Netflix, which features the lead actors.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the filmmaker penned a special note for the entire team that reads, "Go Zo!!!! The kids look incredible !!!!! I can't believe how the kids grow up so fast !! Have literally held Aggy and @suhanakhan2 in my arms... And to all the supremely talented kids in this special film! This one is going to rule pop culture."

actors Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and producer Boney Kapoor also gave shout-outs to the young artists ahead of the film's release.

'The Archies' Gang Heads To Brazil

Following the film's poster release, the entire team including the main cast of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina is headed toward Brazil to take part in the Netflix Tudum 2023 event.

The actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport in matching black outfits with 'Archies' written on their backs. Posing for the camera, they looked quite excited.

The event will be held from June 16-18 in Sao Paulo, where attendees will get a chance to see the actors up close.

About 'The Archies'

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’ will revolve around the youngsters of Riverdale and introduce the characters to a new generation of India.

The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan Agastya Nanda, and a few other young actors. It will release on Netflix.