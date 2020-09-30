Suhana Khan shares powerful post on ending colourism, reveals she has been called 'ugly' for years

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a powerful post calling to "end colourism" after she received several hate messages from trolls for her skin colour. Suhana revealed that she has been called "ugly" because of her skin tone since she was 12. She also shared a screenshot of the messages she's been receiving by trolls on her posts.

"There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old," Suhana wrote.

"Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism," she further added.

Read Suhana's post here:

Suhana is studying films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Some time ago, she made her acting debut with a short film called 'The Grey Part of Blue'.

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child. She has an elder brother named Aryan and the younger one is AbRam.