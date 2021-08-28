हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan treats her fans with another vacay pic, looks stunning in white crisp shirt and shorts!

Seems like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was having a fun time while holidaying at an undisclosed location. But now her vacation mode is over. 

New Delhi: Seems like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was having a fun time while holidaying at an undisclosed location. But now her vacation mode is over. 

Well, her recent picture suggests so. 

In her latest Instagram story, she shared a picture of herself and wrote, ‘last day’ as the caption.

suhana

In the picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a white crisp shirt over a spaghetti top, and paired it with denim shorts.

For the unversed, SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

She has plans to follow in the footsteps of her father and pursue acting professionally.

Suhana has two siblings – Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. 

Aryan completed his education at London’s Sevenoaks School and later, went on to study filmmaking and writing at the University of Southern California.

 

