Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan turns 22: Gauri Khan wishes daughter with beautiful PIC, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday shower love

It's Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's 22nd birthday today.

Suhana Khan turns 22: Gauri Khan wishes daughter with beautiful PIC, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday shower love
Film still

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her acting debut, turned a year older on Sunday (May 22). The debutante's mother took to social media to wish her and shared a gorgeous new picture of her darling daughter.

Gauri shared a beautiful picture of Suhana on Instagram and captioned it, "Birthday girl". In the image, Suhana is looking pretty in a pink printed coat paired with pink pants and matching heels. She accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings. Suhana reacted to the post by dropping several love-filled emoticons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Several known personalities commented on the picture to wish Suhana a happy birthday.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, wrote, "Happy birthday my darling." Renowned designer Manish Malhotra said, "happy birthday @suhanakhan2," followed by a heart emoticon. Sohail Khan's ex-wife and Gauri's BFF Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, "Happy birthday Su" and Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Suhaana".

Suhana Khan

Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar directorial 'The Archies', which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name, has been revealed. The film, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films will feature the children of some of B-town's most widely known faces.

The cast also includes Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

In addition, 'The Archies' will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular 'Archie Comics'.

Set in the 1960s, 'The Archies' is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The streaming platform also shared a teaser announcing its cast on Saturday.

