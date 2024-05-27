Suhana Khan Wishes Brother AbRam On Birthday With Adorable Candid Click, Check It Out

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's younger son, AbRam, turned 11 on May 27. It was a double celebration as his birthday coincided with KKR's victory at IPL 2024. Suhana Khan shared a cute post for her birthday after the match.

Taking to Instagram stories, Suhana posted a picture of AbRam and wrote, "Good day to be the birthday boy." AbRam dressed in a KKR T-shirt with 'Champions of 2024' printed on it looking away from the camera.

After KKR victory, AbRam walked through the stadium with his family.

Shah Rukh and Gauri had turned parents to AbRam in 2013 through surrogacy. In an interaction with the media in 2013, after his son's birth, he had explained the meaning of AbRam.

He had said, "AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it is a good mix. ... It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it."

May 26 was a day of celebration for Shah Rukh and his team KKR as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final match which was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. King Khan was seen celebrating the victory with his team.

SRK met the players of his team and congratulated them for winning the IPL final. In the video shared by JioCinema uncapped pacer Harshit Rana can be seen hugging the 'Jawan' actor and lifted him up with excitement.

In one of the pictures shared by the official page of IPL, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen kissing Gautam Gambhir on the forehead in a heartwarming moment. After his team won the match, he hugged his wife Gauri and planted a kiss on her forehead.

He also hugged Suhana Khan and AbRam. King Khan then proceeded to celebrate with people around him. KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final.

Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.