Suhana Khan wishes brother Aryan on his birthday, says 'Happy Birthday to my...'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrates his birthday today. Suhana Khan took to her social media account to share a sweet birthday message for her brother. She also shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting with Aryan while also petting their dog.

While sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big brother and bestest friend". Here is her post:

Ananya Panday had also shared a childhood picture on her Instagram story to wish the star's son. While sharing the post, she had written, "Missing baby Aryan. Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend." Here is the post shared by Ananya:

Meanwhile on the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with the film titled 'The Archies', an Indian adaptation of the international comic series. The film is being helmed by 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' director Zoya Akhtar. The project, apart from Suhana, also stars Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. The film will be available on the Netflix streaming service.