close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's latest pic with a friend is breaking the internet—See inside

The 18-year-old stunner is often seen hanging out with her close friends from Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. 

Suhana Khan&#039;s latest pic with a friend is breaking the internet—See inside

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan is very popular on social media. Although her Instagram account is private yet her pictures which are often shared by fan clubs go viral in no time.

One of the active fan pages on Instagram posted a picture of Suhana with her friend. The young and pretty Suhana is glowing in the click and looks stunning in a tube dress with her hair open.

She has kept her make-up minimal with just a shade of pink on her lips.

Check out the photo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love you Bebe  #Suhanakhan

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on

Last year, Suhana hogged the limelight with her maiden magazine cover shoot. She posed for Vogue cover and caught everyone's attention, sending social media into a tizzy.

The 18-year-old stunner is often seen hanging out with her close friends from Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. A few days back, she was spotted with the two at a popular Mumbai restaurant.

And later Suhana and Ananya's pictures went viral as the BFFs couldn't stop giggling as paps clicked them.

The gorgeous Suhana studied at the prestigious Ardingly College in Sussex, London. 

 

Tags:
Suhana Khansuhana khan picssuhana khan photosSuhanaViral Pics
Next
Story

Ishaan Khatter bike towed away from no-parking zone

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Deshhit: Watch how Indian politicians abuses each other from public platform for vote politics