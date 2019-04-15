Suhana Khan's latest pic with a friend is breaking the internet—See inside

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan is very popular on social media. Although her Instagram account is private yet her pictures which are often shared by fan clubs go viral in no time.

One of the active fan pages on Instagram posted a picture of Suhana with her friend. The young and pretty Suhana is glowing in the click and looks stunning in a tube dress with her hair open.

She has kept her make-up minimal with just a shade of pink on her lips.

Check out the photo:

Last year, Suhana hogged the limelight with her maiden magazine cover shoot. She posed for Vogue cover and caught everyone's attention, sending social media into a tizzy.

The 18-year-old stunner is often seen hanging out with her close friends from Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. A few days back, she was spotted with the two at a popular Mumbai restaurant.

And later Suhana and Ananya's pictures went viral as the BFFs couldn't stop giggling as paps clicked them.

The gorgeous Suhana studied at the prestigious Ardingly College in Sussex, London.