Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's latest pics from a wedding go viral—See inside

Suhana Khan&#039;s latest pics from a wedding go viral—See inside

New Delhi: The darling daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana is one of the most famous star kids on social media. Although her real account is private on Instagram yet there are several fan pages dedicated to her and they manage to get their hands on the latest buzz about the pretty one.

A bunch of pictures is currently doing the rounds on the internet where Suhana can be seen enjoying her family time at a wedding. One of her most active fan pages on Insta shared a few photos and we must say she is looking drop dead gorgeous. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on

Suhana can be seen dressed in a light cardamom green salwar-kameez with little makeup on. It's probably from the Mehendi ceremony as the girls in the picture can be seen flaunting their henna-decorated hands.

Be it Suhana, Navya or Aryan—the newsmakers generate a lot of buzz around them. Speculation is rife that soon Aryan or Suhana might enter the world of movies but nothing is known about their debut projects as yet.

While we still wait for them to turn generation-next stars, on social media they already are huge celebs.

 

Suhana Khansuhana khan picsShah Rukh KhanAryan Khan
