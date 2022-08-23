NewsLifestylePeople
SUHANA KHAN

Suhana Khan's new click with siblings Aryan and AbRam takes over the internet!

Suhana took to Instagram, a beautiful picture of herself with both her brothers Aryan and AbRam and in the caption, she added a few monkey emojis. 

  • On Monday, Aryan Khan dropped some adorable clicks with his siblings on Instagram after a long break from social media.
  • Now, his little sister Suhana Khan has shared more of it and fans are in love.

New Delhi: On Monday, Aryan Khan dropped some adorable clicks with his siblings on Instagram after a long break from social media. Now, his little sister Suhana Khan has shared more of it and fans are in love.

Suhana took to Instagram, a beautiful picture of herself with both her brothers Aryan and AbRam and in the caption, she added a few monkey emojis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, many celeb pals of 'The Archies' actress have commented on the picture. Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zoya Akhtar and more have dropped comments and emojis in the comment section.

In the picture, Aryan looks dapper in an olive T-shirt paired with a jacket and black jeans, AbRam can be sporting a black hoodie with denim jeans. Suhana looked pretty in her denim strapless top, teamed with light-hued denim shorts.

Aryan, yesterday dropped a few more pictures with his siblings and captioned it, 'Hat-trick.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with Netflix`s film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics.

