Suhana Khan's NYC pics are breaking the internet—See inside

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana, who is studying acting as a subject at the prestigious New York University is having a fab time there. How do we know? Well, her fan clubs make life easier for us all.

A recent bunch of pictures straight from NYC campus prove that Suhana is having a chill time with her girl gang. One of the active fan clubs on Instagram shared her fresh photos and video:

A few days back, video of her first day in college had been doing the rounds on the internet.

Suhana completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. She has always been interested in acting. Sometime back, posters of a short film starring Suhana was unveiled. Filmmaker Theo Gimeno has shared the first look poster of his film starring Suhana in a lead role.

Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculations of her making her starry entry into movie business had been riding high for quite some time now. Videos and pictures of Suhana enacting Shakespeare's plays had gone viral earlier and it clearly hinted at her becoming an actress soon.