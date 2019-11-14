close

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's pic from her play is trending

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York. However, she is quite regular when it comes to staying in touch with her admirers back home, thanks to social media posts.

Suhana has once again been trending online, with a new picture of hers going viral.

In the picture, Suhana is seen enacting a scene in a play along with a couple of other students, according to a report in timesofindia.com. She is obviously taking part in a play in her university.

In the picture, Suhana is wearing a white tank top and black pants. She wears her hair open underneath a hat.

Well, it seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest's love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.

 

