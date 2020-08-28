हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's quarantine filming captures her crying in these unseen viral photos!

Suhana, on her Instagram handle, dropped a few pictures of her quarantine filming experience which captures her various moods.

Suhana Khan&#039;s quarantine filming captures her crying in these unseen viral photos!

New Delhi: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a popular star kid on social media. There are various fan pages dedicated to her as curiosity around her movie debut is high amongst followers. 

Suhana, on her Instagram handle, dropped a few pictures of her quarantine filming experience which captures her various moods. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congrats if u haven't seen me crying  quarantine filming 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

with a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie. 

 

Suhana Khansuhana khan picssuhana khan photosShah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan daughter
