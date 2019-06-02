Suit up! Katrina Kaif aces the red carpet look at GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards—Pics

New Delhi: Celebrities from the film as well as television industry dazzled at the red carpet of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards that were held on the night of June 1, 2019 in Mumbai. The venue of the event was JW Marriott, Juhu. Actress Katrina Kaif made heads turn in a deep red pantsuit at the event. Her wavy hair and minimalist makeup accentuate her delicate features. Coming to accessories, the actress chose an elegant neckpiece Now, that is what we call suiting up in style!

Check out Kat's look from the event here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Meanwhile, other celebs who attended the event were Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rochelle Rao, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, Nushrat Bharucha, Ali Fazal among others.

Coming back to Kat, the actress is gearing up for the release of 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Salman Khan playing the male lead. Expectations are high from 'Bharat' as it marks Ali, Kat and Sallu Bhai's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

'Bharat' releases on June 5 and also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Varun Dhawan and Tabu to name a few.