Sukumar And S. S. Rajamouli Unite On The Sets Of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Sukumar and S. S. Rajamouli visited the sets of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'
New Delhi: As the excitement for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' continues to build, renowned director S. S. Rajamouli paid a visit to the sets of 'Pushpa 2', capturing a memorable moment with the film's director, Sukumar. The photograph, which has quickly gone viral, showcases the two titans of Indian cinema together, prompting an outpouring of enthusiasm from fans and industry insiders alike.
The film's production team shared the iconic image on social media, exclaiming:
"An ICONIC picture from the sets of #Pushpa
The pride of Indian Cinema @ssrajamouli visits the sets of the BIGGEST MASS FILM OF INDIAN CINEMA - #Pushpa2TheRule
THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024."
With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to deliver an epic cinematic experience on December 6, 2024, featuring an impressive cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises to be a major highlight in the upcoming film calendar.
