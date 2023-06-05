Sulochana Latkar Death: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, MNS's Raj Thackeray Pay Last Respects

New Delhi: Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar, best known for her innumerable mother roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died on Sunday (June 4) due to prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 94 and her last rites were held on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, people arrived at her residence to pay their last respect to the late actor. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the late icon's residence to pay his last respects and send prayers to the family.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray was also among the people who arrived at the last actor's residence and paid his tirbute.

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who is believed to be one of Sulochana's close friends was also spotted arriving at the late actress's house to pay his last respects.

On Sunday, Prime minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Sulochana Latkar. He tweeted, "The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

A well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, Sulochana started her career in the 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films. She largely played on-screen mother in the Bollywood films of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, almost invariably dressed in a white saree. Besides Bachchan, she worked with all the lead stars of the era, including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, and Dilip Kumar.

Several big stars from the film fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff also paid their tributes to the late actor.

Amitabh Bachchan, who played Sulochana's on-screen son in the 1974 film 'Majboor', paid tribute to the actor on his personal blog. "We have lost another great of our Cinema World - Sulochana ji .. The gentle, generous, caring Mother that played in several films with me .. She had been ailing for some time .." he wrote.

The screen icon said he was in touch with Sulochana's family regarding her health. "I had been monitoring here condition with her family .. But finally the sad news ! We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances .. I am hesitant to write anymore .." he added.

Madhuri Dixit remembered Sulochana as "one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen". "My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered," she wrote on Twitter.

Shroff, who played the actor's on-screen son in 1984's 'Andar Baahar', shared his photograph with Sulochana with a broken heart emoticon.

"Sulochana ji will be remembered as an iconic actress, whose exceptional skills and elegance have made an everlasting impact in the world of Indian cinema. Om Shanti," Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

Sulochana received Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 1999. The actor is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar.