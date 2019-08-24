close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

'Sultan & Pehlwaan': Sudeep poses with Salman Khan

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's photograph with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has taken over social media.

&#039;Sultan &amp; Pehlwaan&#039;: Sudeep poses with Salman Khan
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's photograph with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has taken over social media.

Sudeep took to Twitter to post a pic that has the two stars striking a wrestling pose. 

"Pehlwaan & Sultan", goes the caption of the snapshot, referring to the fact that Salman Khan had played a wrestler in the 2016 film, "Sultan", while Sudeep essays one in his upcoming biggie, "Pehlwaan".

"No this isn't another poster.... This is just how he bonds if he luvs. Thank you Salman Khan sir, for the place uou have given me in ur life. Im honoured and blessed," Sudeep wrote.

Sudeep will, incidentally, play the arch villain in Salman's upcoming release, "Dabangg 3". The actors will be seen engaged in a bare-chested fight sequence in the climax of Prabhudheva-directed film, which is scheduled to release on December 20.

In "Pehlwaan", Sudeep stars with Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh. Apart from Kannada, the film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, across 2,500 screens on September 12.

Tags:
Salman KhanKichcha Sudeep
Next
Story

Neena Gupta wanted to play the damsel in distress

Must Watch

PT43M9S

Former FM Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought to his residence; tributes pour in