Sumitra Bhave

Sumitra Bhave, National Award-winning director and writer, passes away

Sumitra Bhave, a Marathi director, was 78-year old and reportedly died in Pune. 

File Photo (Twitter@NFAIOfficial)

New Delhi: Sumitra Bhave, a National Award-winning director and a writer, has passed away, reports said on Monday (April 19, 2021) morning.

Sumitra Bhave was 78-year old and reportedly died in Pune. She was a part of several National Award-winning films that included Vaastupurush, Kaasav, Samhita, Astu and Devrai. 

She is also said to be one of the people who changed the landscape of Marathi cinema.

