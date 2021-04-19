Sumitra Bhave, National Award-winning director and writer, passes away

New Delhi: Sumitra Bhave, a National Award-winning director and a writer, has passed away, reports said on Monday (April 19, 2021) morning.

Sumitra Bhave was 78-year old and reportedly died in Pune. She was a part of several National Award-winning films that included Vaastupurush, Kaasav, Samhita, Astu and Devrai.

She is also said to be one of the people who changed the landscape of Marathi cinema.