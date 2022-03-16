Sun, sand, bikini and FRIENDS on TV, that's how Alia Bhatt turned 29 in the Maldives - Watch

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her last release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' jetted off to the Maldives with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. She celebrated her birthday with fam-jam at the picturesque beaches of the island country.

Alia Bhatt thanked her fans, family and friends for all the love showered on her 29th birthday. Her video featured the sun, sand, bikini and popular TV show FRIENDS. Take a look here:

On her birthday, Brahmastra makers dropped the teaser introducing her character Isha from the film. She plays the female lead in the astraverse fantasy film. We see Alia in Ranbir’s arm in one frame and in another, we see her in a beautiful red saree. The actress is seen in a never before action avatar where she is running amidst grey smoke.

Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022 in five languages including - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.