Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan to perform to help families of cancer patients

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Indian Cancer Society for the treatment of the needy, with a hope to spread the message of survival and unity.

Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will be part of a fundraiser that aims to support families of cancer patients who are struggling with expenses of medical treatment, especially during the pandemic. The digital concert will be held on Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Titled BIG Cafe Online with Sunidhi Chauhan, the 45-minute event will see the singer belt out her most popular chartbusters. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Indian Cancer Society for the treatment of the needy, with a hope to spread the message of survival and unity.

"This fundraiser musical concert in its digital avatar will be the medium where we can reach out to people across the country as all the funds will be donated to the patients for their medical aid. I am happy to do my bit for their welfare and I would like to urge all my fans to come forward and support the cause," said Sunidhi, about the concert, hosted by BIG FM.

 

Sunidhi ChauhanCancerCancer patientsdigital concertIndian Cancer Society
