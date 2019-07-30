close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty loves his 'Pehlwaan' look

The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is expected to open in 2500 screens on September 12.

Suniel Shetty loves his &#039;Pehlwaan&#039; look
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty returns to the big screen with "Pehlwaan", and says he loves his look in the Kannada action-drama.

Suniel's look as a wrestling coach was shared on Tuesday. With rustic touch, Suniel is seen wearing 'desi' attire and staring into the camera with intensity. 

As a double treat for fans, Suniel also released the film's title song, "Jai ho pehlwaan". The actor is seen shaking a leg with Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the song, which has been shot with 500 dancers.

"I absolutely loved the look. It is about going back to the masses and the sport of the masses, which is wrestling," Suniel said. 

"I am super excited about this one as it is my first Kannada film. I am also excited about the way the makers have presented my character Sarkar in the film, an elderly figure to Kichcha Sudeep. Love the grandeur of the song and also the choreography by Ganesh Acharya. It felt so good to dance after a long time," he added. 

The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is expected to open in 2500 screens on September 12.

 

Tags:
Suniel ShettypehlwaanKannada Movies
Next
Story

Hubby Anand Ahuja the best thing to happen to me: Sonam Kapoor

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Breaking News: Triple Talaq Bill passed in Rajya Sabha