Suniel Shetty loves his 'Pehlwaan' look

Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty returns to the big screen with "Pehlwaan", and says he loves his look in the Kannada action-drama.

Suniel's look as a wrestling coach was shared on Tuesday. With rustic touch, Suniel is seen wearing 'desi' attire and staring into the camera with intensity.

As a double treat for fans, Suniel also released the film's title song, "Jai ho pehlwaan". The actor is seen shaking a leg with Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the song, which has been shot with 500 dancers.

"I absolutely loved the look. It is about going back to the masses and the sport of the masses, which is wrestling," Suniel said.

"I am super excited about this one as it is my first Kannada film. I am also excited about the way the makers have presented my character Sarkar in the film, an elderly figure to Kichcha Sudeep. Love the grandeur of the song and also the choreography by Ganesh Acharya. It felt so good to dance after a long time," he added.

The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is expected to open in 2500 screens on September 12.