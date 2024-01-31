New Delhi: Hold onto your dance shoes because COLORS' 'Dance Deewane' is about to offer the grandest stage for dancers across age groups. The epic dance floor is set to unite three generations of incredible artists, forming India’s dance families bound by their passion for the art. The evergreen queen of dance Madhuri Dixit Nene reclaims her throne on its esteemed judges’ panel, joined by none other than the Dhadkan of Bollywood, Suniel Shetty, fondly known as Anna.

Changing gears by debuting as a judge on the show, Suniel reveals how he stumbled into this mesmerizing journey of dance. Turns out, it was his family's unanimous cheerleading and the allure of the platform that nudged him into the coveted judge's seat of the dance battle.

Sharing his thoughts about judging Dance Deewane Suniel Shetty says, “Many people said that this is probably the best decision that I have taken. My mother said that too because she loves this show. My wife, daughter, son, and friends said the same thing. However, initially, I was doubtful about this decision! When the team of the show approached me, I asked ‘Why me?’ I’m probably the worst in the country with two left feet. The team mentioned that they wanted to change this thinking with this Dance Deewane. They said Aap Bus Deewane Banke appreciate karo jo apko accha lagta hai. That’s when I became comfortable. Thanks to the platform, the show itself, Madhuri, the entire team, and Bharti. I’m happy that I embraced this change.”

'Dance Deewane' will premiere on the 3rd of February 2024 and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS.