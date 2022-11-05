Suniel Shetty shares a sweet post wishing his daughter Athiya on her birthday

New Delhi: Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty turned 30 on Saturday, and the actor took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for his daughter on her special day. Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie with Athiya. In the picture, Athiya looks stunning in Indian clothing, and the actor looks dapper in a suit.

"Happy happy birthday my LIFE @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat," Suniel captioned the image. Here is the post shared by te actor:

Athiya made her debut with the romantic action film `Hero` in 2015. The film, which was produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, also starred another debutant, Sooraj Pancholi. Ever since her debut, the actress has gone on to do films such as a superhit comedy helmed by ace filmmaker Anees Bazmee, `Mubarakan`, that also starred big actors such as Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', where she got the opportunity to work with one of the most talented actors of the Indian film industry, Nawazuddin Siddique.

On the other hand, actor Suniel Shetty, who was last seen in the film 'Ghani' will be next seen in the web series titled 'Dharavi Bank'.