Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty recently got injured while shooting for the web series 'Hunter' in Mumbai.

His spokesperson informed ANI, "During the shoot, his ribs got hurt. However, doctors came to the set and gave him medicines, after which he resumed shooting. It was a minor injury"

Taking to his Instagarm stories, Suniel Shetty confirmed the news, "Minor injury, nothing serious! I am absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care..#OnSet"

'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega' is created and directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra. The first season of action thriller stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha, and Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra.

Suniel will be seen in various projects like 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3'.