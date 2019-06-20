close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar kept promise to Ranveer, broke into jig after India beat Pakistan

In a video that went viral, Gavaskar was seen singing and dancing to Shammi Kapoor's hit song 'Badan Pe Sitare' along with Ranveer, who also tried to imitate Shammi Kapoor's moves on the classic number from the 1969 film 'Prince'.

Sunil Gavaskar kept promise to Ranveer, broke into jig after India beat Pakistan

Manchester: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar fulfilled the promise he made to actor Ranveer Singh that he will dance to a hit hindi movie song if India beat Pakistan by breaking into an impromptu jig on Sunday.

In a video that went viral, Gavaskar was seen singing and dancing to Shammi Kapoor's hit song 'Badan Pe Sitare' along with Ranveer, who also tried to imitate Shammi Kapoor's moves on the classic number from the 1969 film 'Prince'.

Spin great Harbhajan Singh, who recently launched his YouTube channel `Turbanator`, posted the video.

Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports period drama "`83", had said at the post-match show in Hindi that "you haven`t seen the real side of Sunny paaji!"

Virat Kohli-led India have so far won three of their four games at the World Cup convincingly, while the tie against New Zealand was washed out without a ball bowled. In their opener, the Men in Blue beat South Africa by six wickets and followed it up with a 36-run victory over Australia.

In the big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, India romped to a 89-run win (D/L method) in a rain-affected tie.

Tags:
Sunil GavaskarRanveer SinghWorld Cup 2019India vs PakistanHarbhajan Singh
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone stuns at 'The Youth Anxiety Center' event in New York

Must Watch

PT3M3S

RFID vehicles, barcode slips to ensure safety of Amarnath yatris