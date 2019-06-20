Sunil Gavaskar kept promise to Ranveer, broke into jig after India beat Pakistan

Manchester: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar fulfilled the promise he made to actor Ranveer Singh that he will dance to a hit hindi movie song if India beat Pakistan by breaking into an impromptu jig on Sunday.

In a video that went viral, Gavaskar was seen singing and dancing to Shammi Kapoor's hit song 'Badan Pe Sitare' along with Ranveer, who also tried to imitate Shammi Kapoor's moves on the classic number from the 1969 film 'Prince'.

Spin great Harbhajan Singh, who recently launched his YouTube channel `Turbanator`, posted the video.

Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports period drama "`83", had said at the post-match show in Hindi that "you haven`t seen the real side of Sunny paaji!"

Virat Kohli-led India have so far won three of their four games at the World Cup convincingly, while the tie against New Zealand was washed out without a ball bowled. In their opener, the Men in Blue beat South Africa by six wickets and followed it up with a 36-run victory over Australia.

In the big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, India romped to a 89-run win (D/L method) in a rain-affected tie.