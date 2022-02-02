हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Grover hospitalised

Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai, check his health update

Sunil Grover has played numerous memorable stage characters while his stint on Kapil Sharma's show as Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati among others. 

Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai, check his health update
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute. The ace comedian is currently recuperating and on road to recovery as per reports. 

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the news update with fans. Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after a heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil. #sunilgrover

Several of his fans have commented on the post and wished him a speedy recovery. 

Sunil Grover has played numerous memorable stage characters while his stint on Kapil Sharma's show as Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati among others. 

He was recently seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav with Saif Ali Khan, Sunflower among others.

The actor has not shared any update himself about his illness. More details about the development are awaited. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunil Grover hospitalisedSunil Groversunil grover heart surgeryAsian Heart InstituteThe Kapil Sharma ShowKapil Sharma
Next
Story

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's sizzling dance by the pool at wedding is awwdorable - Watch inside video

Must Watch

PT4M32S

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra's reaction on budget