Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai, check his health update

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute. The ace comedian is currently recuperating and on road to recovery as per reports.

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the news update with fans. Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after a heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil. #sunilgrover

Several of his fans have commented on the post and wished him a speedy recovery.

Sunil Grover has played numerous memorable stage characters while his stint on Kapil Sharma's show as Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati among others.

He was recently seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav with Saif Ali Khan, Sunflower among others.

The actor has not shared any update himself about his illness. More details about the development are awaited.